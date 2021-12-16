Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSHZF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. 21,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Pershing Square has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $41.44.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

