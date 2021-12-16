Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PSHZF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. 21,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Pershing Square has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $41.44.
About Pershing Square
