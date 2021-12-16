Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declines By 53.1%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 10,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,256. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.