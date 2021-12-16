Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declines By 53.1%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 10,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,256. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

