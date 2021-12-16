Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declines By 51.4%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EONGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 309,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,632. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.