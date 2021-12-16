Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 7,970 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

PHX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 251,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

