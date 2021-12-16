CorionX Market Capitalization Achieves $411,989.75 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $411,989.75 and approximately $32,080.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206580 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,855,295 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

