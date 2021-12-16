Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Clarivate also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -151.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

