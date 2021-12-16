Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 323,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 267,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

