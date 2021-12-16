Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.61 Million

Equities analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report $732.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $589.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.24. 438,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

