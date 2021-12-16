Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) Plans $0.53 — Dividend

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5326 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE MDVA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,135. Modiv has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

