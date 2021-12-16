UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 483.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,891. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

