Zilliqa Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.84 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $741.53 million and $36.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.55 or 0.00383849 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010513 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.46 or 0.01343573 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,431,854,920 coins and its circulating supply is 12,140,387,767 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

