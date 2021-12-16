Zacks: Analysts Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will post $88.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.82 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $345.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NABL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49. N-able has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

