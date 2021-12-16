$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $4.86 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.