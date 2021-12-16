Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 50.9% in November

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 444,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,568. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.