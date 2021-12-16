Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $42.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $588.00. 125,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.93. The stock has a market cap of $280.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.