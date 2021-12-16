Polkastarter (POLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.74 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $255.37 million and $25.74 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00006378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00207051 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,211,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

