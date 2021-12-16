Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.48

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $542.23 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00206237 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

