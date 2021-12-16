Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.46 Million

Brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce $92.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the highest is $92.81 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $356.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $116.37. 181,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,134. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,936.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.09.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AppFolio by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AppFolio by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 6,696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AppFolio by 775.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AppFolio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

