Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Buys $11,970.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $11,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 893 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $11,457.19.

On Friday, November 26th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 500 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $6,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 107 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $1,487.30.

BELFB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 72,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,937. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 511,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

