Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.52. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

