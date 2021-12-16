Michael Zercher Sells 23,147 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XXII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,487. The company has a market capitalization of $371.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.88. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

