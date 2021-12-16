Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of ACN traded up $32.99 on Thursday, reaching $408.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.72 and a 200 day moving average of $330.57. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

