John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 84,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $537.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 331.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 109.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

