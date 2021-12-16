John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of KE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 84,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $537.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $30.61.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
