Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc purchased 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 1,068,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,646. The firm has a market cap of $500.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

