Insider Selling: 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) COO Sells 23,147 Shares of Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 1,042,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.88. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

