BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the November 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 25,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

