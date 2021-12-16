Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Rises By 69.2%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Nihon Kohden stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 2,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of -0.55. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.