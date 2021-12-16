Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.70

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 155297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.77.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

