Sumo Logic (SUMO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

12/11/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/10/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 73,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,171. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $74,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,685 shares of company stock worth $1,115,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

