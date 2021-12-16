PAID Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $212,812.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $56.98 million and $212,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.20 or 0.08316392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00078466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.67 or 0.99882469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002669 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

