GoByte 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $281,375.30 and $8.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3,195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.