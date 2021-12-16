TokenPay Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $79,740.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.81 or 0.99577524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032833 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.06 or 0.01007175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

