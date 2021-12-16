Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Acquires $125,000.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,204. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

