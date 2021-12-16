Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $6.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.75. 15,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,965. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $210.98.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

