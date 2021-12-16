Zacks: Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 137,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,106. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.91. GATX has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

