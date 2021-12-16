The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head-To-Head Review

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 6.33% 26.54% 14.40% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

77.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Shyft Group and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Volcon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.43 $32.82 million $1.55 29.99 Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Volcon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

