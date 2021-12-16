Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIX traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $96.69. 239,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,887. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 269,930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after buying an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 111,974 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

