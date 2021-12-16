Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FIX traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $96.69. 239,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,887. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 269,930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after buying an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 111,974 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.