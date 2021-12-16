Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $592,720.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $641,300.00.

MTSI stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.