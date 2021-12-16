Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $1,590,022.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,165.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,370.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,299.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

