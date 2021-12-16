Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 597,313 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 597,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $4,115,486.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HMTV stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 114,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

