Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

