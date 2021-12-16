Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.60

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 79,721 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

