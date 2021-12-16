BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the November 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BellRock Brands stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 21,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. BellRock Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
About BellRock Brands
