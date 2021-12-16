BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the November 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BellRock Brands stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 21,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. BellRock Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

