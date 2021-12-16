Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,723. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.75. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of 1.13 and a 52 week high of 3.99.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

