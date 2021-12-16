Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,723. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.75. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of 1.13 and a 52 week high of 3.99.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
