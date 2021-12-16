Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Drops By 72.8%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 935,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 848.7 days.

CWQXF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CWQXF stock remained flat at $$27.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.