Analysts Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entera Bio.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Entera Bio stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.