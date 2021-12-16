Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

UEC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 628,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,413. The company has a market cap of $880.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 479.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 245.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 82.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

