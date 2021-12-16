Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $190,459.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00314516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

