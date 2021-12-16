Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 70 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

