SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $265.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $265.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

